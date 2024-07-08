Bangkok’s MRT Purple Line sets new record in passenger numbers

The MRT Purple Line, Bangkok’s fifth rapid transit line, saw more than 86,000 passengers on June 28, the last Friday of the month.

Witthaya Phanmongkol, acting governor of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA), on Monday attributed this surge in passengers to the Khlong Bang Phai station’s link with the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) and Smart Bus terminal.

He said the new bus terminal began operating on June 16 and many commuters on the MRT Blue Line have been crossing over to the Purple Line at Tao Poon station to get to the bus terminal. Since the terminal began operating, the number of Blue Line commuters joining the Purple Line has risen by 7.02% or approximately 3,922 passengers per day.