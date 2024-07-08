Srettha to meet Malaysian PM in deep South next month

While Torsak was reinstated, Surachate was dismissed from police service in April over alleged links to an online gambling network.

After Surachate’s dismissal, former national police chief, Pol General Seripisut Temiyavej filed a lawsuit against Srettha for allegedly unlawfully appointing Torsak as National Police chief.

However, Seripisut quickly withdrew this lawsuit and it is rumoured that former PM Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck had told him to do so.

When asked to comment on this rumour, Srettha said he did not know about this because he had never discussed Seripisut’s lawsuit with either Thaksin or Yingluck. He said he did not know Seripisut personally either.

Meanwhile, the PM dismissed concerns that the Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) would not have enough in its coffers to allocate 170 billion baht to help the government finance its 500-billion baht digital wallet scheme.

He said the government committee in charge of the project was in close contact with the BAAC on the allocation, adding that once the funding has been finalised, it is normal for the government to seek the Council of State’s opinion.

“We seek the Council of State’s opinion on every issue anyway,” Srettha said.

