Chiang Mai man books taxi, kills driver, uses car to rob gold shop

Police Region 5 chief Krittapol Yisakorn said the incident took place at 4am on Monday after the suspect had parked his car at a Doi Suthep restaurant. He then walked two kilometres along a nature trail and booked the victim’s taxi.

When Suthep arrived, Nipitpon shot him dead and moved the body to the passenger seat to steal the car. He then dropped the corpse off into a nearby cliff.

At around 11am, Nipitpon drove the taxi eight kilometres to a shopping mall in Chiang Mai city, where he held up a gold shop and stole 80 baht weight in gold ornaments, Krittapol said.

The suspect returned the stolen car to the spot where he had met the ride-hailing driver. He then walked back along the nature trail to his own car at the restaurant and drove back into Chiang Mai, where he attempted to sell the gold ornaments at five gold shops.

“Three of the gold shop owners refused to buy the gold after recognising the logo stamped on it from news reports,” Krittapol said. Shops in Doi Saket and San Kamphaeng districts agreed to buy the 10-baht-weight stolen items.