Public hearings to shed more light on Thap Lan’s boundary row

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has conducted a public hearing, both onsite among communities and via online channels, about changes to the Thap Lan National Park’s boundary.

All public hearings are set to be concluded on Friday, after which the results will be submitted to the National Committee on National Parks within 30 days, DNP director-general Attapol Charoenchansa said on Tuesday.

Attapol was responding concerns raised by several parties that the park stands to lose 424sqkm due to new borders to be defined by the One Map project.

This concern resulted in hashtags #saveอุทยานแห่งชาติทับลาน (Save Thap Lan National Park) and #saveทับลาน (Save Thap Lan) trending on Thai social media on Monday.

The Thap Lan National Park, spanning 2,240sqkm across the Northeast provinces of Prachinburi, Nakhon Ratchasima and Sa Kaew, was established on December 23, 1981. However, its borders overlapped borders defined in 1978 by the Agricultural Land Reform Office (ALRO), resulting in a disputed area of 125sqkm.

In March 2023, the Cabinet agreed with the National Land Policy Board (NLPB)’s proposal to redraw the borders of the national park in line with the One Map project, which uses a mapping ratio of 1:4000 to revise boundaries nationwide.