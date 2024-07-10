NSTDA and SOS Foundation discuss plans for national food bank

The move is part of the agency's efforts to establish a sustainable and practical system for managing the country's food waste.

Nuanwan Sanguansak, vice president of NTSDA’s strategy and budgeting management section, said the public hearing aimed to gather feedback on guidelines for managing excess food in Thailand, which will lead to the establishment of the National Food Bank.

This will aid in resolving the issue of food loss or waste, thus reducing its environmental impact.

An effective food management system will also aid in the development of appropriate solutions to address food security for vulnerable people who do not have adequate access to nutritious food.

More than 60 representatives from various agencies, both public and private, attended the event to share their ideas, which will form the guidelines for the development of a robust policy to manage excess food in Thailand, as well as to establish the country's food bank.

They also exchanged ideas on how to raise awareness of food surplus. This is not leftover food but food items that have not sold but are still edible. Discussions also focused on the logistics issues that a food delivery management system must address.

One of the suggestions put forward was setting up a warehouse or a cold room where food could be stored before being delivered to those in greatest need.

A representative of the SOS Foundation proposed that government agencies share information about the locations of vulnerable groups.