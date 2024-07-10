Samut Sakhon fights to save ecosystem from blackchin tilapia invasion

Samut Sakhon will seek funds from the Fisheries Department to buy up all the blackchin tilapia villagers have to ensure the alien species does not damage the delicate ecosystem.

Vice Agriculture Minister Dr Manita Klubbankoh spoke to reporters on Tuesday after she oversaw a campaign by the Samut Sakhon fisheries office to catch blackchin tilapia from canals in the province.

She said Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow had visited the province on February 2 to kick off a campaign to rid the area of blackchin tilapia.

The Fisheries Department had been allocated funds to purchase the fish at 8 baht per kilo from villagers, but Manita said the department now only has funds to buy another 10 tonnes of the fish. Hence, she said, the Samut Sakhon fisheries office is seeking more funding.