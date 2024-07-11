Celebrations of HM King’s sixth cycle birthday start today

Bangkok’s Sanam Luang square in Phra Nakhon district is hosting several activities to celebrate the upcoming sixth cycle birthday (72nd) anniversary of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn on July 28 starting this week.

From Thursday to Monday (July 11-15), the square in front of Wat Phra Kaew and the Grand Palace will be bustling with activities and celebrations organised by both the public and private sectors, with the participation of officials, artists and stars, professional dancers, folk performers and students.

Today (July 11), the highlights include a parade to honour HM the King from 5pm, followed by a traditional dance show, drone show, music performance, and Nora traditional dance from the southern region.

Activities on Friday (July 12) include cultural and folk performances, a shadow play, Nora dance, Khon masked dance, and a puppet show.

On Saturday and Sunday (July 13-14), audiences can enjoy folk music from student bands, stage plays, dance shows, and music from the orchestras of the armed forces.

On Monday (July 15), visitors can meet artists from The Voice, and enjoy a ‘Lion and Dragon’ dance show, Khon masked dance, followed by the finale of the drone show at 10.45pm.

There will also be exhibitions on royal missions and royal imitative projects as well as booths selling food throughout the five-day event

Bangkok Mass Transit Authority is providing free shuttle buses to the venue, from noon to 10pm, from the following locations: Victory Monument, Wong Wiang Yai, Southern Bus Terminal, Mo Chit, and Tha Chang Pier.

