Hospital director unrepentant over slapping patient

Rienthong admitted that his move was not the standard way of dealing with smokers and narcotic addicts in the hospital.

“Anyone who cannot stop themselves from smoking or using narcotics, please go to other hospitals,” he said, “Mongkutwattana Hospital will not take care of anybody who dares to smoke in the hospital.”

He also asked renowned lawyer Rachapon Sirisakorn and the press to contact the 48-year-old patient if they are interested in following up on the case.

The lawyer posted on his Facebook that being slapped for smoking in a hospital is not a practice that can be tolerated.