Thailand calls for food, energy collaboration among Bimstec members

The meeting was held on July 11-12 in New Delhi, enabling member countries to exchange ideas on implementing guidelines for the sixth Bimstec Summit in Thailand on September 4 this year.

Maris explained that Thailand, India and most of the member countries rely on agriculture, so they could cooperate to ensure food security in the Asia region along with offering aid to the global society.

He confirmed that several member countries have potential in energy security, especially renewable energy. “For instance, Myanmar has hydropower and the Thai government is promoting alternative energy,” he said.