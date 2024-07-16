Alleged extortion of Chinese tourists under investigation

Four men alleged to have extorted 700,000 baht from two Chinese tourists on Motorway No.7 heading to Pattaya, Chon Buri province were police officers, the Provincial Police Region 2 commander said on Monday.

Region 2 commander Pol Maj General Teerachai Chamnanmor said the four officers are still denying the allegation, adding that investigators are gathering evidence and witnesses on the case.

The issue was raised on Monday when the owner of a rental car business submitted a video clip from a dashboard camera to ‘Sai Mai Tong Rod’ Facebook page, which accepts public complaints about state officials.

In the video, two Chinese tourists are seen driving a vehicle from the airport heading to Pattaya on Motorway No.7, when they are forced to stop and blocked by a white SUV.

A black SUV pulls over nearby shortly after and a group of at least four men in the vehicle quickly surround the tourists’ vehicle, claiming they are police officers and demanding to check the tourists’ passports, before taking their pictures. The video ends after the men order the passengers to exit the vehicle.

The poster of the video said that the two Chinese tourists were told to pay 700,000 baht in exchange for their release. Their current whereabouts are unknown, he added.