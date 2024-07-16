TCEB launches MICE ‘one-stop service\'

The TCEB partnership to implement this initiative includes the Department of Consular Affairs, Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, and Immigration Division 2.

The new service aligns with the Thai government's policy to position the country as a premier destination for global exhibitions and festivals, stimulating economic growth.

“In line with the government’s pressing policy to make Thailand the centre of global exhibitions and festivals to generate revenue and stimulate the economy, as well as to facilitate entry to the country for business travellers and event visitors, TCEB, which handles the nation’s bids for such events, is implementing the policy with immediate effect,” TCEB President Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya explained.

This comprehensive approach demonstrates Thailand's commitment to enhancing its position in the global MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry and boosting tourism-related economic growth, he said.

The key features of the “Thailand MICE One Stop Service” are as follows:

Streamlined visa application processes

Expedited immigration procedures

VIP greeting services upon airport arrival

Facilitation of equipment imports for events

The service builds upon the existing ‘MICE Lane Service’ successfully implemented at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports. Plans are underway to expand this service to Phuket and Chiang Mai International Airports, with Udon Thani Airport to follow in 2026.

According to TCEB, 211 events requested MICE Lane’s services to serve 6,684 MICE travellers in 2023 followed by160 events to serve 9,701 MICE travellers in the first six months of 2024.