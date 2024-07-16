TCEB launches MICE ‘one-stop service\'

The TCEB partnership to implement this initiative includes the Department of Consular Affairs, Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, and Immigration Division 2.
The new service aligns with the Thai government's policy to position the country as a premier destination for global exhibitions and festivals, stimulating economic growth.
“In line with the government’s pressing policy to make Thailand the centre of global exhibitions and festivals to generate revenue and stimulate the economy, as well as to facilitate entry to the country for business travellers and event visitors, TCEB, which handles the nation’s bids for such events, is implementing the policy with immediate effect,” TCEB President Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya explained.
This comprehensive approach demonstrates Thailand's commitment to enhancing its position in the global MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry and boosting tourism-related economic growth, he said.
The key features of the “Thailand MICE One Stop Service” are as follows:
The service builds upon the existing ‘MICE Lane Service’ successfully implemented at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports. Plans are underway to expand this service to Phuket and Chiang Mai International Airports, with Udon Thani Airport to follow in 2026.
According to TCEB, 211 events requested MICE Lane’s services to serve 6,684 MICE travellers in 2023 followed by160 events to serve 9,701 MICE travellers in the first six months of 2024.
“The collaboration with three partner agencies will help us prepare us to provide hospitality to VIP guests who will be visiting a series of events that TCEB is bringing to Thailand in the next 2-3 years, such as the IDF World Diabetes Congress 2025, the IMF-World Bank Group in 2026, and the Global Sustainable Tourism Conference, or GSTC 2026, which will attract tens of thousands of visitors," he said.
Other upcoming mega events for which TCEB is currently working to bring to Thailand include the Formula E competition in Chiang Mai, the Formula One race and WorldPride 2030.
To support this effort, the Department of Consular Affairs will expand its e-Visa system to all Thai embassies and consulates by the end of 2024. Airports of Thailand has committed to providing the necessary facilities and promotional support for MICE events.
Worawoot Pongprapapant, director-general of the Department of Consular Affairs promised that further measures and practices for visa approval will be redefined to promote tourism and stimulate the economy.
“I am certain that these measures will be able to serve and facilitate more MICE travellers entering Thailand,” he said.
AOT president Kerati Kijmanawat said that as the operator of 6 major airports, the agency will provide exclusive spaces in passenger terminal buildings, necessary facilities and public relations for MICE events in order to ensure a convenient and fast travel experience.
“This can help to promote and enhance the growth of Thailand’s MICE industry. AOT will coordinate with its partners to bring more events to Thailand, which will attract capital inflows as well as generate revenue and stimulate national economy," he said.
Currently, AOT operates Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai.
To ensure MICE convenience, Police Major General Choengron Rimpadee, Commander of Immigration Division 2, has announced three new MICE travel improvements. The measures align with the government's policy to improve visitor entry processes, which are:
“These changes aim to enhance security while improving convenience for visitors, supporting Thailand's tourism and business travel sectors,” he said.
Comparing his division’s mission to that of a security guard, he said that immigration will allow all MICE travellers to enter Thailand smoothly while also ensuring the safety of all Thai citizens, emphasising that no transnational criminal network will be allowed to enter the country.
TCEB president Chiruit noted that the bureau and three partner agencies are now ready to welcome MICE visitors to the country.
“We believe that this collaboration will send a signal to global markets that Thailand is well-prepared for MICE events and MICE travellers. TCEB has everything it needs to ensure that events held in Thailand are as seamless as possible,” he stated.