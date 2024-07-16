How a weed is becoming a valuable construction material

According to a press release issued on July 13, the two institutions will collaborate on transforming Typha angustifolia, commonly known as cattail, into “Typha Board”, an eco-friendly building material.
Typha angustifolia is a perennial herbaceous plant found in freshwater or brackish wetlands, primarily in the northern hemisphere. Often considered a weed, this plant is now being explored for its potential in sustainable construction.
Asst Prof Rutchanee Gullayanon, KMITL's executive vice president for Research and Innovations, explained that this collaboration follows a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two institutions.
The project aims to drive research and innovation development in Thailand, with the cattail study being a key component of these efforts.
The partnership will focus on converting the abundant but overlooked cattail into typha board using innovative technologies. This collaboration also aims to establish guidelines for joint research projects in environmental and sustainable urban development, demonstrating practical applications of technology in addressing societal and environmental challenges.
Rutchanee emphasiaed that this joint research aligns with KMITL's core objectives of educating and transferring technology and knowledge to communities and entrepreneurs, fostering growth and sustainability.
“We also focus on developing curricula that respond to the needs of the labour market and technological changes, equipping students with up-to-date skills and knowledge for future work,” she added.
Urban Kaiser, head of the Innovation Acceptance Unit at Fraunhofer IMW, highlighted the institute's role in connecting basic research and advanced technological development across the public, private, and educational sectors.
He stated that the collaboration with KMITL would facilitate knowledge exchange and understanding of technology and local conditions, maximising the benefits of created innovations.
Kaiser noted that the typha board development project, part of the larger CHARMS project, has garnered interest from various agencies, including Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and representatives from the German Embassy in Thailand.
Sura Gaintanasilp, a member of KMITL's University Council, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasising the opportunity for lecturers and researchers from both institutions to exchange knowledge and advance their fields.
The collaboration is expected to create sustainable economic value and increase research and education opportunities for students and staff from both institutions.
This academic partnership is set to drive innovation in Thailand's green construction sector, aligning with the growing global demand for sustainable solutions across industries.