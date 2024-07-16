How a weed is becoming a valuable construction material

According to a press release issued on July 13, the two institutions will collaborate on transforming Typha angustifolia, commonly known as cattail, into “Typha Board”, an eco-friendly building material.

Typha angustifolia is a perennial herbaceous plant found in freshwater or brackish wetlands, primarily in the northern hemisphere. Often considered a weed, this plant is now being explored for its potential in sustainable construction.

Asst Prof Rutchanee Gullayanon, KMITL's executive vice president for Research and Innovations, explained that this collaboration follows a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two institutions.

The project aims to drive research and innovation development in Thailand, with the cattail study being a key component of these efforts.

The partnership will focus on converting the abundant but overlooked cattail into typha board using innovative technologies. This collaboration also aims to establish guidelines for joint research projects in environmental and sustainable urban development, demonstrating practical applications of technology in addressing societal and environmental challenges.

Rutchanee emphasiaed that this joint research aligns with KMITL's core objectives of educating and transferring technology and knowledge to communities and entrepreneurs, fostering growth and sustainability.