Six foreign nationals found dead in Bangkok hotel, Thai PM orders probe

All six, who were of Vietnamese descent, with two carrying US passports, checked into hotel at two separate times after arriving on Saturday and Sunday, police official Thiti Saengsawang told reporters.

The group - three men and three women - checked into different rooms but their bodies were found in one room, which did not show any signs of struggle, he said.

"This was not self-harm, but someone caused the deaths," said Thiti, adding that police were looking for a seventh person connected with the group.