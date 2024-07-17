Govt to buy alien blackchin tilapia at 15 baht/kg to make fertiliser

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has approved a measure proposed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to buy blackchin tilapia caught in Thai waters at 15 baht per kilogram to make fertiliser, minister Thammanat Prompow said on Tuesday.

The move is expected to encourage the catching of the invasive species with the help of local fishermen and the general public, he added.

Blackchin tilapia breed rapidly and prey on small fish and fish eggs, causing damage to fish farmers, as well as having knock-on effects on other industries.

Thammanat said the ministry had earlier proposed releasing predatory fish in the water to get rid of the blackchin tilapia, but after lengthy discussions with fish farmers and fishing communities, the move was rejected as neither the time frame nor final result could be guaranteed.

“Representatives of the fishing communities have proposed that the government buy the caught fish at 20 baht per kg,” said Thammanat. “However, the Prime Minister approved the buying price of 15 baht per kg instead. The budget will come from the Rubber Replanting Aid Fund.”

Thammanat added that he was urging the representatives not to oppose or negotiate this proposed buying price, otherwise the campaign could not start in time.

“The ministry intends to buy the caught fish until such time as the problem is resolved. However, the ministry will not buy fish bred by people,” Thammanat made clear.

The minister added that talks are being held with manufacturers in the northeastern region to sell the caught fish to make pla ra, or Thai fermented fish products.