Cyanide and debt findings point to murder-suicide at Bangkok hotel

Police suspect that one of the Vietnamese guests found dead at the hotel in Bangkok on Tuesday poisoned the other five with cyanide before committing suicide by the same method.

Investigators cited testimony from the daughter of one of the deceased, who said her parents travelled to Thailand to negotiate debts worth several million baht.

Authorities suspect that the failure of the negotiation led to the poisoning.

Results of autopsies on the first two bodies revealed the presence of cyanide.

Trirong Piupan, chief of Police Forensic Science, said six cups at the scene contained black coffee from an aluminium thermos thought to belong to the deceased. Tests came back positive for potassium cyanide, Trirong said.

Forensic doctors at Chulalongkorn Hospital were due to hold a press conference on the findings later today.