Siam Paragon to host cultural shows to mark King’s 72nd birthday

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17, 2024

Shows to be put up by 12 embassies, starting with ‘Shared Language’ dance show organised by Australian mission

Twelve embassies in Bangkok will hold cultural shows at Siam Paragon shopping mall’s Parc Plaza to mark His Majesty the King’s auspicious 72nd birthday on July 28.

The shows, to be held from July 26-29 at the shopping mall’s Parc Paragon, have been organised by different embassies, namely:

Australia: Contemporary dance show called “Shared Language”

Bhutan: Masked dance and drumming extravaganza

China: “Yinge” Chinese opera
France: Piano and song recital
India: The Ramayana
Indonesia: Traditional dance show called “Puspawresti”
Japan: Display of karate martial art moves
South Korea: Traditional drum dance and music performance

Laos: Traditional dance and singing set to music from traditional bamboo pipes
The Netherlands: Jazz recital
Spain: Flamenco dance recital
United States: Scenes from the Broadway play “Chicago”

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will also be organising several performances, including the Khon masked dance.

The shows will run from 1pm to 8pm daily from July 26 to 29, though a grand opening ceremony will be held on the first day at 2pm featuring ambassadors and diplomatic staff from the 12 embassies.

Meanwhile, a spectacular floral display designed by international Thai artist Sakul Inthakul has been put up in honour of the King outside Siam Paragon’s The Jewel, M floor.

The display, named “Busabunchalee MaleeNopparat Chalerm Prachon”, features 46 Yellow Star flowers created using fabric and has been up since the start of this month. The Yellow Star symbolises the reign of King Rama X.   
 

