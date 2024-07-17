Siam Paragon to host cultural shows to mark King’s 72nd birthday

Laos: Traditional dance and singing set to music from traditional bamboo pipes

The Netherlands: Jazz recital



Spain: Flamenco dance recital

United States: Scenes from the Broadway play “Chicago”

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will also be organising several performances, including the Khon masked dance.

The shows will run from 1pm to 8pm daily from July 26 to 29, though a grand opening ceremony will be held on the first day at 2pm featuring ambassadors and diplomatic staff from the 12 embassies.

Meanwhile, a spectacular floral display designed by international Thai artist Sakul Inthakul has been put up in honour of the King outside Siam Paragon’s The Jewel, M floor.

The display, named “Busabunchalee MaleeNopparat Chalerm Prachon”, features 46 Yellow Star flowers created using fabric and has been up since the start of this month. The Yellow Star symbolises the reign of King Rama X.

