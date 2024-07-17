22 Palang Pracharath MPs seek to upgrade two districts into provinces

A group comprising 22 Palang Pracharath Party MPs has submitted a motion asking for a special House panel to study the prospects of turning two districts into provinces.

One of the districts is in the Northeast and the other is in the South.

The motion, scheduled to be put on the House agenda on Thursday, proposes the setting up of a special House panel to study if Sakon Nakhon’s Sawang Daen Ding and Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Thung Song can be turned into provinces.

The motion was sponsored by Palang Pracharath’s Sakon Nakhon MP Chaimongkol Chairop and Nakhon Si Thammarat MP Sutham Jaritngam and endorsed by 20 other party MPs.