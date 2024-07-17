Two arrested for allegedly running gambling website, money laundering

The arrests were made after the police raided three luxury houses in Bangkok following months of investigations by the two divisions.

TSCD commander Pol Maj-General Atip Pongsiwapai told a press conference at the CSD that the two suspects were identified by their first names as Narayuth, 39 and Narote, alias Hi-So Who, 33, the son of a former senator.

The joint operation was codenamed “Shutdown operation against Askmepay and Hengpay online payment services”, which were used to allow gamblers to conveniently make their bets on the 69pgslot.com gambling website, Atip added.

The two were wanted on arrest warrants for providing online gambling services and money laundering on the gambling website.