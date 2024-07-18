Trust can be deadly, says forensic doctor on cyanide poisoning

The toxic chemical cyanide is easy to find and trust plays an important role in murder via food poisoning, an unidentified forensic doctor told Nation TV on Thursday.

The use of this chemical surfaced in two cases in Thailand recently. The first time cyanide was found to have been used was when the case of serial-killer Sararat “Am” Rangsiwuthaporn made the headlines in April. She was arrested on April 25 last year and charged with murdering up to 14 through cyanide poisoning.

The use of this toxic chemical surfaced again this week, when autopsy reports showed that the six people found dead in a room at Bangkok’s Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel on Tuesday evening had been poisoned with the chemical. All six, three men and three women, were Vietnamese, though two were US citizens.

In both cases, police said, the chemical had been given to the victims in food or drink. Traces of the chemical were found in tea cups in the latest case.