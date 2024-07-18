Netizens slam Thai Olympic uniform design, PM urges respect

The blue jacket designed for Thailand’s Olympic athletes won many derogatory comments from netizens on Thursday, prompting Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to step in and say everybody should be respectful.

The jacket, which Thai athletes will wear in the opening ceremony of Paris 2024 on July 26, was introduced online on Thursday and went viral almost immediately. Many complained that it was far inferior compared to the Olympic uniforms designed by other countries.

Some netizens called on the designers to adjust the jacket and make it more suitable for the Olympic Games, as it only comes around once every four years.

Srettha, however, defended the design, saying, “I believe we must respect the designer. I ask everybody to not focus on such trivial matters, but concentrate on more important issues, such as drugs, which is far more crucial.”