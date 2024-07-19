Police use drone, bombs to smoke out gunman in 4-hour standoff

Last Friday (July 12), a man matching Nithirat’s description ordered som tam from an eatery in Nakhon Pathom’s Samphran district.

When he finished eating, he asked the retailer to fetch a bottle of alcohol. The suspect then sneaked after the retailer, pointed a gun at her head, and demanded the gold necklace.

When the retailer and her son resisted, the suspect shot his gun around 10 times to scare them before fleeing the scene on his motorcycle. The victims were unharmed and filed a police complaint the next day.