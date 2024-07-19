2 firms secure 10-year-old rice stocks worth nearly 250 million baht

The Commerce Ministry announced on Friday that two companies have won the bid for the 10-year-old rice stored under a rice-pledging scheme dating back to the Yingluck government. The stored rice is worth a total of 244.7 million baht in value.

Sup Saeng Thong Rice, a Suphan Buri-based rice mill, secured the bid for 11,656 tonnes of rice from the Kittichai warehouse at 182 million baht, or 15,617 baht per tonne. Meanwhile, Nakhon Pathom-based rice mill, Sahatan, won the bid for 3,356 tonnes of rice stored at the Poolphol Trading warehouse at 62.7 million or 18,690 baht per tonne.

This announcement follows concerns about V8 Intertrading Ltd, a Kamphaeng Phet company that previously won the auction, whose financial records showed a registered capital of just 2 million baht. The company’s operating budget was between 1 and 2 million baht, while its accumulated debt came to 13 million baht. However, V8 Intertrading had offered 286 million baht or about 19.07 baht per kilo for rice at both warehouses.