Toll fee on 3 expressways waived this weekend to mark Buddhist holidays

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) announced on Friday that from 12.01am Saturday until midnight on Sunday, toll fee will not be collected at 20 checkpoints on Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway, 31 checkpoints on Sirat Expressway, and 10 checkpoints on Udon Ratthaya Expressway.

The three expressways are the primary routes Bangkok motorists use to exit and enter the capital.

The EXAT said the move aims to promote domestic tourism during the three-day long holidays of July 20-22 (July 22 being the compensation holiday for Asahna Bucha Day), as well as to help alleviate people’s financial burden.

Asalha Bucha Day is observed on the full moon of the eighth lunar month, celebrating the day when Gautam Buddha preached his first sermon to his first five disciples after his enlightenment. Immediately after this day is the Buddhist Lent Day, when candle processions are held by Buddhist communities across Thailand to mark the beginning of Lent, or the rainy season retreat for monks.

