Concerted efforts launched to cut signals used by call-centre gangs

The operation, “Burning the Thief’s Bridge”, was launched in Chiang Saen district on Friday by the Royal Thai Police, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC), and mobile phone operators.

Under this operation, officials will use special equipment to block mobile phone and internet signals from Thailand from crossing into the neighbouring country, which could earlier be used by call-centre gangs, deputy National Police Pol Lt-General Tatchai Pitaneelabutr said.

Meanwhile, mobile operators will check if the extent of signal usage in border areas corresponds to the number of registered SIM cards. The move would help officials pinpoint the areas where these gangs were siphoning the signals off for their illegal operations.

“When blocking the signals, we would prioritise minimising the impact on the general public,” Tatchai assured.

He added that police would coordinate with the military, border patrol police and local officials in checking the border for any suspicious fiber optic cables that could be used by call-centre gangs to use internet signals from Thailand.

“So far, authorities have arrested some gangs that had been using Starlink satellite internet for their operations,” said Tatchai. “This system is found to be less stable compared to mobile phone SIM cards, but we will continue to check the usage for suspicious activities.”

Tatchai added that authorities have so far seized assets valued at over 1.5 billion baht of call-centre gangs in border areas. These gangs were either owned or operated by foreign nationals, but targeted victims in Thailand, he said.