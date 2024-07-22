Bangkok groups threaten to sue BMA if it does not drop new city plan

More than 20 civil groups gave the Bangkok governor an ultimatum on Monday – drop the announcement of a new city plan in 30 days or face the court.

The groups led by the Thailand Consumers Council (TCC) said governor Chadchart Sittipunt will be given until August 18 to suspend the ongoing process leading to the planned announcement of the fourth revision of the Bangkok city plan.

Other groups included the Foundation for Consumers, Duang Prateep Foundation, Society for the Conservation of National Treasure and Environment, Klong Toey Community Council and the Network for Protection of City Dwellers’ Quality of Life.