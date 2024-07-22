Make alien invasion part of national agenda: fisheries association

The National Fisheries Association of Thailand on Monday urged the Agriculture Ministry to make tackling the invasion of blackchin tilapia part of the national agenda.

Mongkol Sukcharoenkhana, president of the association, said he would raise the issue with Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow when he visits Samut Sakhon later on Monday to hear complaints from local fishermen about the infestation of the alien fish.

Though the Fisheries Department has declined to point the finger at anybody in particular, the authorities in many provinces are openly blaming CP Foods for the fish from Africa taking over the local waterways.

CP Foods, however, has dismissed the allegation, saying that the 2,000 blackchin tilapia it had imported for an experiment in 2010 had been destroyed. Instead, it said, the blame lies with the importers of pet fish.