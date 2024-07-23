8 police officers injured in twin bomb attacks in Pattani, Songkhla

Eight police officers were injured in twin bomb attacks in Pattani and neighbouring Songkhla in what is seen as an act of reprisal for the recent arrest of a suspected insurgent leader.

Police said the first attack took place at 10pm on Monday on the Pattani-Hat Yai Road in Pattani’s Nong Chik district.

A homemade bomb had been planted at a bus stop and detonated just as a police patrol car passed by on its way to Nong Chik Police Station.

Six police officers inside the vehicle were slightly injured and rushed to hospital.