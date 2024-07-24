No sale of passports will be allowed in Thailand, promises Anutin

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced on Wednesday that he has warned the Provincial Administration Department (PAD) to ensure no billboards advertising the sale of passports are ever put up in Thailand again.

He said anybody will common sense should know that passports cannot be sold, so the PAD should never have let such billboards to be put up in the first place.

On Monday, Anutin ordered the authorities to immediately remove a billboard spotted in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district sporting an advertisement in Chinese offering passports and nationalities for sale.