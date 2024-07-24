Samut Prakan dried fish vendor offers to buy blackchin tilapia

A vendor of dried, salted fish has offered to purchase 500 kilograms of blackchin tilapia daily to offer consumers a cheaper but just as tasty alternative.

Siprai Thappan, 57, from Samut Prakan’s Bang Bo district, said on Wednesday that several of her regular patrons had asked if she had a cheaper alternative to her regular dried snakeskin gourami. She added that many also asked if she had dried blackchin tilapia after this alien species from Africa began making the headlines over the past two weeks.

The blackchin tilapia is a predatory fish and has infested most of Thailand’s waterways.