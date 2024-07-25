Thailand ranked the world’s 12th future food exporter

Thailand exported 144-billion-baht worth of future food last year, putting the country in 12th place globally amongst the biggest exporters of future food, the National Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Policy Council (NXPO) said on Wednesday while highlighting its missions in supporting this high potential industry.

Future foods include plant-based products and alternatives to environmentally costly meat farming.

89% of future food exports last year were functional foods, which cover low-sodium and low-fat products, as well as foods with vitamin extracts, probiotics, prebiotics and supplements, Sirinya Lim, NXPO senior director of innovation economic policy, said.

“We have set a target of achieving 500 billion baht worth of future food exports by 2027,” she added. “The NXPO serves as a central agency in promoting innovation, research and development, and building a knowledge base in the food and agriculture industry.”

Sirinya explained that the council also helped facilitate localisation and transfer of biotech and food-related technology among local entrepreneurs, as well as promote the marketing strategy of the Thai future food industry in both domestic and overseas markets.