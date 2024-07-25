Bangkokians invited to see 3 royal barges this weekend

The Royal Thai Navy said on Wednesday that His Majesty the King has granted permission for it to put three royal barges on public display this weekend at the Ratchaworadit Pier.

The barges, Suphannahong, Narai Song Suban HM King Rama IX and Anantanakkharat, will be tied to pontoons in the Chao Phraya River at the pier. The display will be marked with a recital of the “boat song” in two 25-minute sessions per day. The boats will be on display on Sunday and Monday (July 28-29) at the pier in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district.

On Sunday, the recital will be held at 3pm and 8.30pm, while on Monday, the song will be performed at 5pm and 8pm.

This activity is part of celebrations marking His Majesty the King’s sixth-cycle (72nd) birthday on July 28.

The public is invited to watch the performances as well as to check out an exhibition on royal barge processions at the Rajakij Winitchai Pavilion at the pier on the said dates.

The barges can also be viewed from the Royal Thai Naval Institute, which is located on the opposite bank of the Chao Phraya River. Visitors are urged to wear yellow, the colour representing the King’s day of birth.

Since early this month, the Navy has been taking royal barges out on trial runs to prepare for the Royal Krathin ceremony scheduled for October 27.

On this day, His Majesty will present robes to Buddhist monks, which will also commemorate his 72nd birth anniversary.

A total of 52 royal barges and 2,200 personnel will participate in the procession down the river towards Wat Arun or the Temple of Dawn.