Bonnet battle: Woman clings to car in dramatic Bangkok chase

Police are still trying to locate the woman driver of a car that was involved in a Wednesday morning drama on Sukhothai Road in Bangkok’s Dusit district.
A clip that has gone viral on social media shows a car hitting a pickup truck, and when the pickup truck’s driver jumps out to confront the car’s driver, the car starts moving. The pickup truck’s driver, also a woman who chose to remain anonymous, then jumps on the bonnet of the white car and continues hanging on for several minutes.
The incident was captured on film by a food delivery rider, Kittisak, 31, who happened to be passing by. He said the incident took place at about 9.30am on Wednesday and he wanted to record and share it online, so police could take action.
He said upon spotting the woman hanging on to the bonnet of the speeding car, other passing motorcycles tried to block it. Upon this, the car driver came out to argue with the woman on the bonnet before returning to the wheel and speeding off despite her bonnet passenger.
The woman on the bonnet, meanwhile, held fast until the car stopped at an intersection when she gave up and let the car speed off.
Kittisak, meanwhile, said he had tried to intervene, but the car driver refused to stop. She even jumped two traffic lights and even slightly hit a motorcycle while speeding off.
Pol Major Pirawit Chanrojanathada, an inspector from Dusit Police Station, said the pickup driver had filed a complaint at his station saying the car had hit her pickup truck near Vajira Hospital.
He quoted the pickup driver as saying that the car had initially shifted to the left lane as if it were going to stop for negotiation but then continued driving until it reached the U-Thong Nai intersection.
The pickup driver, who was chasing the car, came out to speak to the car driver, but she would not stop. So, the pickup driver said she had no choice but to jump on the bonnet.
Pirawat said the car’s licence plate is registered to a man in Kanchanaburi. He added that police have summoned him to testify, but there has been no response.