Bonnet battle: Woman clings to car in dramatic Bangkok chase

Police are still trying to locate the woman driver of a car that was involved in a Wednesday morning drama on Sukhothai Road in Bangkok’s Dusit district.

A clip that has gone viral on social media shows a car hitting a pickup truck, and when the pickup truck’s driver jumps out to confront the car’s driver, the car starts moving. The pickup truck’s driver, also a woman who chose to remain anonymous, then jumps on the bonnet of the white car and continues hanging on for several minutes.

The incident was captured on film by a food delivery rider, Kittisak, 31, who happened to be passing by. He said the incident took place at about 9.30am on Wednesday and he wanted to record and share it online, so police could take action.