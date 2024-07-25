Dividends from digital wallet scheme may fall short of expectations

Their concerns surfaced a day after the Treasury Ministry outlined the registration process, beginning August 1-15, for the 10,000-baht digital wallet, with an estimated 45 million participants.

Amornthep Chawla, CIMB Thai Bank's executive vice president and head of research, and Pipat Luengnaruemitchai, chief economist at KKP Research, both acknowledged the scheme's potential to provide a short-term stimulus but cautioned about long-term implications.

Amornthep viewed the digital wallet as a lifeline for struggling lower-middle-class households during the economic slowdown.

However, he emphasised the need to monitor the scheme's impact beyond the initial distribution. While anticipating a boost to the fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP), he expressed concerns about the sustainability of the economic recovery.

"This project may stimulate the economy in the short term, but I'm worried about the long-term consequences," he said. "It [the scheme] is not about creating sustainable jobs or income, but rather a populist measure. If the economy stalls after the scheme ends, we might face a vicious cycle of needing stronger and stronger stimulus."

Pipat concurred that the digital wallet would contribute to GDP growth but with a smaller-than-expected impact. He estimated the positive effect on GDP at a modest 0.4 to 0.7%.