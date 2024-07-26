Holy water ceremony at Wat Phra Chetuphon marks Monarch’s birthday

The procession, which was presided over by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, began on Asadang Road in front of the ministry’s headquarters in Bangkok.
Participants included the deputy minister Songsak Thongsri, permanent secretary Suttipong Juljarern, adviser to minister Somjate Limpabandhu and secretary to minister Traisuree Taisaranakul.
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, provincial governors, government officials and employees, as well as members of the Volunteer Defence Corps were also in attendance.
Ministry officials moved jars of holy water from Bangkok and other 76 provinces from the Damrongtham meeting room inside the ministry building to a carriage outside the headquarters.
Anutin then led participants in paying respect to His Majesty the King’s portrait. The procession crossed Chang Rong Si Bridge to Kanlayanamaitri Road, passed the Defence Ministry, turned left in front of Wat Phra Sri Rattana Satsadaram to Sanam Chai Road before arriving at Wat Phra Chetuphon.
The procession was 126 metres long and comprised 581 participants. This included the police cars at the front and rear, the Royal Thai Army band, members of the Volunteer Defence Corps carrying the Thai flag and the royal crest commemorating His Majesty the King’s sixth-cycle birthday, a carriage transporting the holy water, Interior Ministry high executives, Bangkok and provincial governors, ministry officials and Department of Provincial Administration officials.
Bangkok and provincial governors placed the jars of holy water on the side table inside Wat Phra Chetuphon. The holy water ritual began in the afternoon presided over by Supreme Patriarch Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatanana IX.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Deputy House speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan, Supreme Court president Anocha Chevitsophon and other distinguished guests attended the ceremony.
“The holy water procession and ritual at Wat Phra Chetuphon went smoothly and appropriately,” the Interior Ministry said.
The ministry added that holy water for the celebration of His Majesty the King’s sixth-cycle birthday on Sunday (July 28) had gone through many religious ceremonies before being stored at the Ministry’s headquarters, including a ceremony to fetch water from 108 sources nationwide and rituals at temples in each province.