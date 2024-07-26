Holy water ceremony at Wat Phra Chetuphon marks Monarch’s birthday

The procession, which was presided over by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, began on Asadang Road in front of the ministry’s headquarters in Bangkok.

Participants included the deputy minister Songsak Thongsri, permanent secretary Suttipong Juljarern, adviser to minister Somjate Limpabandhu and secretary to minister Traisuree Taisaranakul.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, provincial governors, government officials and employees, as well as members of the Volunteer Defence Corps were also in attendance.