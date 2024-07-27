Lawyers Council set to file civil lawsuits over blackchin tilapia

Following up on complaints heard since early May, the Lawyers Council is gearing up to file civil lawsuits against major private companies and government agencies responsible for the introduction of an invasive alien species of fish, blackchin tilapia, into Thailand.

On May 10, representatives from 14 networks in Phetchaburi, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram provinces who were affected by the blackchin-tilapia problem submitted a petition to the Lawyers Council to address and escalate the resolution of the infestation.