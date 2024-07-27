Lawyers Council set to file civil lawsuits over blackchin tilapia

Following up on complaints heard since early May, the Lawyers Council is gearing up to file civil lawsuits against major private companies and government agencies responsible for the introduction of an invasive alien species of fish, blackchin tilapia, into Thailand.
On May 10, representatives from 14 networks in Phetchaburi, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram provinces who were affected by the blackchin-tilapia problem submitted a petition to the Lawyers Council to address and escalate the resolution of the infestation.
They urged the government to address the issue urgently and to sue relevant government agencies and private companies that imported the fish, seeking compensation for the affected parties.
The Lawyers Council established a working group to inspect the affected area and investigate the facts to identify those responsible for importing the blackchin tilapia and understand why the species has spread so widely. They will then file lawsuits to seek compensation and remedies for the affected residents.
As of July 27, it has been reported that the Lawyers Council under Royal Patronage will hold a press conference to update on the progress following the establishment of a fact-finding committee. They plan to file civil lawsuits against private companies and sue government agencies for environmental violations related to the spread of blackchin tilapia.
Details regarding compensation and the specific government agencies involved will be disclosed on July 31.