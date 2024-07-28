More rains forecast for today, with very heavy rains in the East

“People in these areas should beware of heavy to very heavy rains and accumulated water that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways and lowlands,” the department said. All transport operators have been urged to exercise caution.

The department has forecast waves about two metres high and above two metres high during thundershowers in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf.

In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, waves one to two metres high and above two metres during thundershowers are likely. The department urged ships to proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.

The department said the tropical depression “Gaemi” over Hubei, China has downgraded to an active low-pressure cell. Although the storm had no direct effect on Thailand’s weather, it asked travellers to check the weather conditions before travelling to China.