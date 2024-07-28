More rains forecast for today, with very heavy rains in the East

The monsoon trough will lie across the upper North and upper Laos into the low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin, while the moderate southwest monsoon still prevails over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the department said.
“People in these areas should beware of heavy to very heavy rains and accumulated water that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways and lowlands,” the department said. All transport operators have been urged to exercise caution.
The department has forecast waves about two metres high and above two metres high during thundershowers in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf.
In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, waves one to two metres high and above two metres during thundershowers are likely. The department urged ships to proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.
The department said the tropical depression “Gaemi” over Hubei, China has downgraded to an active low-pressure cell. Although the storm had no direct effect on Thailand’s weather, it asked travellers to check the weather conditions before travelling to China.
Sunday’s weather forecast:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 24-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-35°C
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-35°C
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Lopburi and Saraburi; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 32-36°C
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-28°C, maximum 30-32°C
South (East coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Phetchaburi, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 32-35°C
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 32-34°C
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Fairly widespread rains or thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; minimum 27-28°C, maximum 32-35°C