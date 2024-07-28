Udon Thani locals thrilled as historical park wins UNESCO recognition

Ban Phue district chief Charoon Buhiran said the district locals had been waiting for the historical site to be recognised for the past 20 years.

“After this, Udon Thani will hold a celebration for Phu Phra Bat Historical Park as the province’s second World Heritage Site,” he said.

Locals Thiwaporn Saengwichit, 57, and Phayao Chantramongkol, 71, in Ban Phue district said they had dressed in Thai-Phuan traditional attire to celebrate the historical park recognition.

They expect the district to become well-known among tourists, which will have positive sentiment on the economy.