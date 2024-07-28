Udon Thani locals thrilled as historical park wins UNESCO recognition

They also hope for an influx of tourists to the historical site, which became the province’s second World Heritage Site following the Ban Chiang Archaeological Site in 1992.
Pheu Thai MP Thiapjutha Khaokham said she felt happy that the historical site, rich in history of 3,000 years, had been recognised by UNESCO. She expects an influx of tourists to stimulate the economy in the area.
Ban Phue district chief Charoon Buhiran said the district locals had been waiting for the historical site to be recognised for the past 20 years.
“After this, Udon Thani will hold a celebration for Phu Phra Bat Historical Park as the province’s second World Heritage Site,” he said.
Locals Thiwaporn Saengwichit, 57, and Phayao Chantramongkol, 71, in Ban Phue district said they had dressed in Thai-Phuan traditional attire to celebrate the historical park recognition.
They expect the district to become well-known among tourists, which will have positive sentiment on the economy.
According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Phu Phra Bat Historical Park features a large number of ancient ruins and objects dating from the prehistoric period, mostly from the Dvaravati, Lopburi and Lan Xang periods.
Within a lush forest called Pa Khua Nam are many rocks of peculiar shapes, which are the result of a slow-moving glacier millions of years ago, the authority explained.
Many of the ruins and objects found in the area were made from the materials found locally though not built entirely by hand. They include a rock decorated as a stupa, another chiselled into the shape of a foot as well as prehistoric cave paintings, sandstone images and idols.
The site was declared a historical park by the Fine Arts Department in 1991, TAT added.