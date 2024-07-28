Two foreign tourist trekkers rescued from Chiang Mai forest

A Russian tourist and his Chinese girlfriend were rescued from a forest in San Kamphaeng district of Chiang Mai province late on Saturday night hours after they sought help from local officials.

The two tourists were found on Doi Nang Moh mountaintop in tambon On Tai at 10.49pm after police, park rangers and tambon officials dispatched two teams of rescuers to search for them at 8.30pm.

The two had registered with the park office in the tambon for a trek on the mountain above the Mae Pha Haen reservoir but they called the office at 8.30pm that they had got lost and needed help.