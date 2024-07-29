Foreign investment to boost digital economy hub ambitions

Chai noted that this development resulted from further discussions between the Prime Minister and key private sector players.

Currently, 37 data centre and cloud service projects have received approval from the Board of Investment, with a combined investment value of 98.539 billion baht.

The projects are situated in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Chonburi and Rayong.

Leading global firms investing in the data centre project include Amazon Web Services from the United States, which plans to construct three data centres with an investment surpassing 25 billion baht; Evolution Data Centre from Singapore, which is investing 4 billion baht; and Telehouse from Japan, with an investment of 2.7 billion baht.

For the cloud service projects, Alibaba Cloud is investing more than 4 billion baht, while Huawei Technologies is committing over 3 billion baht.

Siam Commercial Bank's Economic Intelligence Centre forecasts that in 2024, Thailand's data centre market value will grow by approximately 24%, with public cloud services expanding by 29%.