More women fall victim to cybercrime than men

More than 60% of cybercrime victims over the past four months were female, the majority of them working women between the ages of 30 and 44 years, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor, deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, said the police received 575,507 complaints of cybercrime via the online channel from March 1 to June 30.

The victims reported damages worth 65.715 billion baht or an average of 80 million baht a day, Siriwat said.

When classified by gender, 64% of the victims were women and 36% were men.