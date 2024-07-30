Flooding shuts attractions in Khao Yai National Park

Three tourist attractions in Khao Yai National Park were closed to visitors as of Tuesday due to flooding.

Water levels in Prachin Buri’s Na Di district rose dramatically as heavy rain triggered the Sai Yai River to overflow on Monday night, causing residents in Samphanta Subdistrict to move their belongings and livestock to higher ground.

Soldiers and rescuers in the province deployed boats to assist residents, including children, women and the elderly, who had become trapped by the floodwaters, The operation proved difficult as the water level continued to rise and the rescue was hampered by poor visibility.