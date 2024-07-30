Flooding shuts attractions in Khao Yai National Park

Three tourist attractions in Khao Yai National Park were closed to visitors as of Tuesday due to flooding.
Water levels in Prachin Buri’s Na Di district rose dramatically as heavy rain triggered the Sai Yai River to overflow on Monday night, causing residents in Samphanta Subdistrict to move their belongings and livestock to higher ground.
Soldiers and rescuers in the province deployed boats to assist residents, including children, women and the elderly, who had become trapped by the floodwaters, The operation proved difficult as the water level continued to rise and the rescue was hampered by poor visibility.
National park chief Chaiya Huaihongthong said the daily rainfall was in excess of 100 millimetres, adding that Takhro Waterfall and Sai Yai River in Prachin Buri had been closed since Monday due to increasing levels. Nang Rong Waterfall in Nakhon Nayok was also declared off-limits today.
Chaiya warned residents in flood-prone areas near the national park to beware of possible flash flooding and runoffs.
Amarin Ruansri, chief of Ruamkatanyu Foundation’s rescue team in Prachin Buri, said rescuers have been told to prepare inflatable boats and lights to assist flood victims, especially those in Prachantakham district who have faced the heaviest rain so far.