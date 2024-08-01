Japanese man arrested for preying on drunk woman in Bangkok

When she refused, the man sat next to her and started touching her inappropriately.

The victim said she was too drunk to resist and the man snatched her handbag and mobile phone before pulling her arm to follow him. She said she resisted briefly before passing out due to the alcohol and woke up to find herself in the back of a taxi. Security camera footage obtained by the police shows the man putting her inside a taxi at 4.42am.

The victim said she managed to take her mobile phone back from her kidnapper and called her boyfriend. She said the man appeared to have noticed her boyfriend’s photo on her phone and asked the taxi to return to the same spot where she sat.

CCTV footage showed that the taxi returned to the same spot a minute later and the man carried the woman and deposited her on the bench before walking off.

Dear said that after the man walked away, she called her boyfriend again to pick her up and they both went to file a complaint at the police station.

+