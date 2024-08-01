Srettha eyes taking US envoy to North to see things for himself

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday that he may take the US ambassador with him when he visits the North to observe the worsening drug situation.

Srettha said the smuggling of heroin and methamphetamine pills across the northern border has been on the rise, adding that the supply of heroin bound for Australia and the US has risen four-fold.

The premier said US Ambassador to Thailand Robert F Godec met him at Government House on Wednesday and discussed how the two sides could cooperate to battle the scourge of drug trafficking.