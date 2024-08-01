Drive to wipe out alien fish kicks off in 17 provinces on Thursday

The Agriculture Ministry launched its drive to clear the infestation of blackchin tilapia by purchasing them from farmers in 17 provinces, a deputy agriculture minister said.
Deputy Agriculture Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn said on Thursday that the fish is being purchased at 15 baht per kilogram with 50 million baht provided by the Rubber Authority of Thailand. He said 75 buying points have been set up in the provinces, including three in Bangkok.
The buying points in Bangkok are in the districts of Bang Khunthien, Bang Bon and Thung Khru, where the alien fish has infested water resources.
Atthakorn said the funds come from the rubber authority’s extra revenue, not from the Rubber Replanting Aid fund, so rubber farmers will not be affected by this operation. He also explained that the 50 million baht was not part of the 450 million earmarked by the Cabinet on Tuesday for fighting the blackchin tilapia infestation.
He added that the purchase of the alien fish will continue until the end of this month, and the ministry will evaluate the situation to determine if the buying period should be extended or not.
Atthakorn said the ministry has also tasked the Fisheries Department with surveying damages incurred by local fishermen and fish and shrimp farmers, so they can be compensated accordingly.
He was speaking to reporters after presiding over a ceremony to launch this project, which aims to eliminate the blackchin tilapia infestation. The ceremony was held at Klong Koh Pho in Bang Khunthien district.
In this district alone, 859 farmers owning 16,957 rai of shrimp, fish and clam farms have been affected by the infestation, Atthakorn said.