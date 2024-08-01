Drive to wipe out alien fish kicks off in 17 provinces on Thursday

The Agriculture Ministry launched its drive to clear the infestation of blackchin tilapia by purchasing them from farmers in 17 provinces, a deputy agriculture minister said.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn said on Thursday that the fish is being purchased at 15 baht per kilogram with 50 million baht provided by the Rubber Authority of Thailand. He said 75 buying points have been set up in the provinces, including three in Bangkok.

The buying points in Bangkok are in the districts of Bang Khunthien, Bang Bon and Thung Khru, where the alien fish has infested water resources.