One killed, another injured in horrific Chiang Mai accident

A Chinese couple’s visit to Chiang Mai turned into a tragedy on Thursday when a large tree fell on a cable bridge and dropped them from a great height. The wife succumbed to her injuries later.

A team from the Erawan Rescue Centre rushed to Jungle Flight Chiang Mai, a zipline attraction in Doi Saket district, to take Jing Chen, 44, and her husband Liu Yang, 46, to hospital for treatment.

Witnesses say the couple was returning from a zipline adventure they had taken earlier in the morning. While walking on a suspension bridge, some 15 metres above ground, a tree fell on the bridge, sending them both in the air from the force. The duo later hit the ground with great impact, witnesses said.

Jing Chen reportedly succumbed to her injuries in the ambulance, while Liu Yang is now being treated for a broken arm and leg at Chiangmai Ram Hospital in Muang district.

On Friday, deputy Tourist Police chief Maj-General Pongsiam Meekanthong visited the victim and his family at hospital. He notified them that the zipline company insures tourists for 1 million baht in case of death and up to 500,000 baht for injuries. He said the Tourist Assistance Centre will help them with the claims.

He also said that officials had contacted the Chinese consulate in Chiang Mai and asked them to help the family and take care of the young son until the father is discharged.

Pongsiam told reporters that officials are investigating the site to find the cause of the accident. He has also urged other companies offering such activities to employ extra caution and beware of natural dangers, such as falling trees, flash floods and mudslides, especially in the rainy season.