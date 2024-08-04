20 durians grown on mountain fetch over THB500,000 at charity auction

A total of 20 durians grown on a mountain in Chiang Mai province, where mineral water is used to irrigate the trees, fetched 514,999 baht in a charity auction on Saturday.

The most expensive fruit during the auction to raise funds for the Mae On district hospital on Saturday went for 33,000 baht, according to Sihadej Jiajessada, president of the Rak Lanna Tour Guide Club and vice president of the Federation of Professional Tourist Guide of Thailand (northern chapter).

The auction was held at the Mae On Hospital to raise funds for buying medical equipment.