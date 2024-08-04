Paramilitary trooper killed, others injured in Yala bomb attack

A paramilitary trooper was killed and others injured when one of them stepped on a boobytrap allegedly planted by Muslim insurgents in Yala’s Raman district on Sunday.

The Raman police station was alerted to the explosion at 10.10am and sent a team to inspect the scene.

Police said the paramilitary ranger killed at the scene was identified as Arnut Maya-ing. Another ranger, Anuparp Kaewfaek, was severely injured and other rangers suffered minor injuries.

The explosion occurred while a patrol unit of the paramilitary troopers were checking a path in Ban Pulamong in Tambon Keroh of Raman district.