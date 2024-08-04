Paramilitary trooper killed, others injured in Yala bomb attack

A paramilitary trooper was killed and others injured when one of them stepped on a boobytrap allegedly planted by Muslim insurgents in Yala’s Raman district on Sunday.
The Raman police station was alerted to the explosion at 10.10am and sent a team to inspect the scene.
Police said the paramilitary ranger killed at the scene was identified as Arnut Maya-ing. Another ranger, Anuparp Kaewfaek, was severely injured and other rangers suffered minor injuries.
The explosion occurred while a patrol unit of the paramilitary troopers were checking a path in Ban Pulamong in Tambon Keroh of Raman district.
The slain ranger stepped on the boobytrap while the team was approaching a deserted shelter to check it.
The explosion prompted Lt Gen Santi Sakuntanak, commander of Army Area 4, to issue an urgent circular to all army units in the southern border provinces to exercise more caution while patrolling.