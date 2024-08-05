Thailand okays 500-billion baht plan to combat floods, drought

The National Water Resources Committee on Monday approved a comprehensive three-year water resource management plan that would require about 500 billion baht to fund floods and drought prevention measures nationwide.

Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow made the announcement to reporters after attending a meeting of the committee chaired by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

He said at the meeting, the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) was tasked with overseeing the three-year water resource management plan. It has also been tasked with submitting the proposal of seeking 500 billion baht in funding to the Cabinet for approval within this month.