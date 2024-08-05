Thamanat claims he knows source of blackchin infestation

Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow claimed on Monday that he knows the source of the blackchin tilapia infestation in the water resources of 17 provinces, but declined to provide clues.
He said the matter first needs to be deliberated by the Cabinet on Tuesday before concerned agencies can announce it to the public.
“Let’s not talk about it until it has been announced by concerned agencies,” Thamanat said when prodded by reporters.
The Biodiversity & Food Sovereignty Action Thailand (Biothai) has been blaming Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF) for the infestation, an accusation that CPF has categorically denied.
CPF said the 2,000 blackchin tilapia it had imported from Africa for an experiment in 2010 had been destroyed, adding that the blame lies with importers of pet fish.
Biothai, however, claims it has learned from former CPF members of staff at the company’s research centre in Samut Sakhon that CPF continued raising the alien fish several years after 2010.
When asked if the infestation would worsen during the upcoming annual floods, Thamanat sounded annoyed when he said his ministry had clear-cut measures to deal with the situation and declared the alien fish will soon be eliminated.
He also dismissed as untrue earlier reports that blackchin tilapia had wiped out shrimp being raised in ponds by farmers. He said he had learned from the authorities that the ponds had already been deserted by the owners, who later blamed the alien fish.
The minister also said he has heard that villagers are now complaining that blackchin tilapia has become difficult to find after his ministry began buying the fish at the rate of 15 baht per kilo.
Thamanat added that he would propose seven measures for dealing with the infestation at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, meanwhile, said he was certain the Agriculture Ministry will soon be able to stop the infestation of the alien fish soon. “I’m confident the Agriculture Ministry is taking care of this issue effectively,” he added.