Thamanat claims he knows source of blackchin infestation

Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow claimed on Monday that he knows the source of the blackchin tilapia infestation in the water resources of 17 provinces, but declined to provide clues.

He said the matter first needs to be deliberated by the Cabinet on Tuesday before concerned agencies can announce it to the public.

“Let’s not talk about it until it has been announced by concerned agencies,” Thamanat said when prodded by reporters.

The Biodiversity & Food Sovereignty Action Thailand (Biothai) has been blaming Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF) for the infestation, an accusation that CPF has categorically denied.