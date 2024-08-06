Thai youngsters win big at World Invention Creativity Olympics

The Chulalongkorn University Demonstration School’s Innovation Centre recently took part in the 13th 2024 World Invention Creativity Olympics & Conference organised by the Korea University Invention Association (KUIA) and the World Invention Intellectual Property Association (WIIPA) at the Seoul University of Education Convention Hall.
Out of the 13 teacher and student projects submitted, they won not just the grand prize but also 3 special awards on stage, 2 special awards and 13 gold medals
The “Pinto Scent: a customisable multi-scented inhaler” by Avika Klaisang and advisor Jirasak Jitrojanarak won the Grand Prize and a gold medal. Inspired by her mother’s lunch box, the Pinto Scent is a personalised aromatherapy inhaler designed with multiple layers, allowing users to choose their preferred scents and designs, enhancing convenience and efficiency, and adding a touch of aesthetic appeal.
In addition to the Grand Prize, the school’s projects and their respective awards are as follows:
“Kitty Go”, Eco-friendly Portable Disposable Litter Box, developed by Robert Armstrong and advisor Jirasak Jitrojanarak. Special Award on stage from WIIPA, Gold Medal
“WASEN”, developed by Piriya and Pirada Wongpiwat, Suphanat and Jet Kulhirun, and advisor Jirasak Jitrojanarak. Special Award on stage from KUIA, Gold Medal
“NCDs Free Analysis”, developed by Narapat Hengkanakai and advisor Patraporn Jensutthivechkul. Special Award on stage from KUIA, Gold Medal
“BERD: The Bio-Eco Rock Development Project”, developed by Thipok Tangsiriphat, Alisa Traiwittayakorn, Pattharaphon Vanichwattana, and advisor Gomet Najang. Gold Medal, Special Award from WIIPA
“Yummy Move”: Mobile Street Food Tracking Application for Enhancing Local Commerce, developed by Sorakit Thanyawan, Parit Noikong, Sarunyapong Piyayophab, Watcharawit Pongpairach, and advisor Priwfon Thiansri. Gold Medal, Special Award from WIIPA
“Blox-cycle: Eco-Friendly Building Blocks from Recycled Parcel Boxes”, developed by Jirasak Jitrojanarak, Robert Armstrong, Namphueng Taweepornpathomkul, and Printron Changthavee. Gold Medal
“Comfy Me”, developed by Suthakorn Kaewkamfoo, Phinyada Thanyawan, Thanya Itsadawong, and advisor Priwfon Thiansri. Gold Medal
“Eyebrella”, developed by Nichanan Samanmongkol, Manami Hiko Chompoo, Kawisara and Kritlak Asawakhamthorn, and advisor Jirasak Jitrojanarak. Gold Medal
“TenniTube”, developed by Thanaphon and Palasuwan, and advisor Jirasak Jitrojanarak. Gold Medal
“Miracle Eyes”, developed by Peerawasut Saengthakul, Puncharat Jensutthivechkul, Chakr Liyakas, and advisor Jirasak Jitrojanarak. Gold Medal
“CASE 1st AID Distributor”, developed by Sirin Prasitdamrong, Lapas Udomsawangsap, and advisor Jirasak Jitrojanarak. Gold Medal
“Brain Stormer Box”, developed by Sirin Prasitdamrong, Lapas Udomsawangsap, and advisor Jirasak Jitrojanarak. Gold Medal