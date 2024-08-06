Thai youngsters win big at World Invention Creativity Olympics

The Chulalongkorn University Demonstration School’s Innovation Centre recently took part in the 13th 2024 World Invention Creativity Olympics & Conference organised by the Korea University Invention Association (KUIA) and the World Invention Intellectual Property Association (WIIPA) at the Seoul University of Education Convention Hall.

Out of the 13 teacher and student projects submitted, they won not just the grand prize but also 3 special awards on stage, 2 special awards and 13 gold medals

The “Pinto Scent: a customisable multi-scented inhaler” by Avika Klaisang and advisor Jirasak Jitrojanarak won the Grand Prize and a gold medal. Inspired by her mother’s lunch box, the Pinto Scent is a personalised aromatherapy inhaler designed with multiple layers, allowing users to choose their preferred scents and designs, enhancing convenience and efficiency, and adding a touch of aesthetic appeal.